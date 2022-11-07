Who's Playing

Air Force @ Bowling Green

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Stroh Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Air Force (11-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Bowling Green struggled last year, too, ending up 13-18.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Air Force was 355th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 59 on average (bottom 102%). Bowling Green experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 355th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 80.5 on average (bottom 102%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.