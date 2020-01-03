Watch Bowling Green vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Bowling Green vs. Kent State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kent State @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Kent State 10-3; Bowling Green 9-4
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons will stay at home another game and welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Bowling Green will be strutting in after a win while Kent State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Falcons wrapped up 2019 with an 81-68 victory over the Hartford Hawks.
Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes have to be hurting after a devastating 96-68 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday. G Anthony Roberts (16 points) was the top scorer for Kent State.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Bowling Green are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Kent State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. Will the Falcons repeat their success, or do the Golden Flashes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.66
Odds
The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Bowling Green have won five out of their last nine games against Kent State.
- Mar 01, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kent State 64 vs. Bowling Green 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 62
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kent State 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Kent State 83
- Mar 07, 2016 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kent State 70 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 59
