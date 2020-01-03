Watch Bowling Green vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 10-3; Bowling Green 9-4

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will stay at home another game and welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Bowling Green will be strutting in after a win while Kent State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Falcons wrapped up 2019 with an 81-68 victory over the Hartford Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes have to be hurting after a devastating 96-68 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday. G Anthony Roberts (16 points) was the top scorer for Kent State.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bowling Green are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Kent State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. Will the Falcons repeat their success, or do the Golden Flashes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

$22.66

Odds

The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Bowling Green have won five out of their last nine games against Kent State.