Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Drake 19-5, Bradley 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Carver Arena. Bradley took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Drake, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Drake ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured a 92-88 W over the Salukis. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Drake's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. Brodie didn't help Drake's cause all that much against the Sycamores on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Tucker DeVries was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bradley last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Aces by a score of 73-70. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Bradley, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Despite their loss, Bradley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Duke Deen, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all.

The Bulldogs' win was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.9 points per game. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Drake against the Braves when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 77-51 victory. With Drake ahead 41-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Bradley is a 3.5-point favorite against Drake, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Drake.