Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Illinois State 14-14, Bradley 19-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bradley is heading back home. They and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bradley proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Braves made off with a 86-62 victory. The oddsmakers were on Bradley's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Duke Deen had an outrageously good game as he went 9 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Malevy Leons was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-73 win over the Panthers.

Illinois State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Myles Foster, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Johnny Kinziger, who scored 21 points.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 19-9. As for the Redbirds, the victory got them back to even at 14-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Bradley have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Bradley's sizable advantage in that area, the Redbirds will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bradley was able to grind out a solid win over the Redbirds in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 73-60. Will Bradley repeat their success, or do the Redbirds have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 13-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.