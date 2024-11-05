Halftime Report

A win for Bradley would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SE Missouri State 46-29.

If Bradley keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, SE Missouri State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: SE Missouri State 0-0, Bradley 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Bradley Braves. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver Arena.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Bradley was looking sharp from long range last season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for SE Missouri State, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season.

Looking back to last season, Bradley had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record. On the other hand, SE Missouri State finished 9-22.

Looking forward, Bradley is probably looking forward to this one considering their 19.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 14-13-2 record against the spread.

Bradley beat SE Missouri State 73-60 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does SE Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 19.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Braves, as the game opened with the Braves as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last 8 years.