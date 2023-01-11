Who's Playing

Evansville @ Bradley

Current Records: Evansville 4-13; Bradley 11-6

What to Know

The Bradley Braves are 11-3 against the Evansville Aces since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Bradley and Evansville will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. The Braves are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Everything went Bradley's way against the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-66 win. Bradley's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Rienk Mast, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards, and forward Malevy Leons, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville came up short against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday, falling 69-61. Guard Marvin Coleman II (16 points) and guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (16 points) were the top scorers for the Aces.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Bradley's victory brought them up to 11-6 while Evansville's defeat pulled them down to 4-13. Bradley is 5-5 after wins this year, and Evansville is 3-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.01

Odds

The Braves are a big 20-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Bradley have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Evansville.