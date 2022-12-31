Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Bradley

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-5; Bradley 9-5

What to Know

The Bradley Braves and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Carver Arena. The Braves are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Bradley as they fell 63-60 to the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday. One thing holding Bradley back was the mediocre play of guard Duke Deen, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but Illinois-Chicago ultimately received the gift of a 55-51 win from a begrudging Illinois State squad on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Illinois-Chicago's guard Toby Okani, who had 18 points along with seven blocks and seven boards.

This next game looks promising for Bradley, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Illinois-Chicago's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Bradley's loss dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if the Flames can repeat their recent success or if the Braves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.01

Odds

The Braves are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bradley and Illinois-Chicago both have one win in their last two games.