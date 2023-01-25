Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Bradley

Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Bradley Braves will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and Bradley taking the second 72-64.

The Redbirds have to be hurting after a devastating 71-51 defeat at the hands of the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday. Illinois State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Darius Burford, who had 23 points.

Bradley lost a heartbreaker to the Belmont Bruins when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Bradley as they fell 78-76 to Belmont. That makes it the first time this season the Braves have let down their home crowd. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Rienk Mast, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and forward Malevy Leons, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

The Redbirds are now 8-13 while Bradley sits at 13-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Bradley's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.