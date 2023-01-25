Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Bradley
Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Bradley Braves will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and Bradley taking the second 72-64.
The Redbirds have to be hurting after a devastating 71-51 defeat at the hands of the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday. Illinois State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Darius Burford, who had 23 points.
Bradley lost a heartbreaker to the Belmont Bruins when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Bradley as they fell 78-76 to Belmont. That makes it the first time this season the Braves have let down their home crowd. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Rienk Mast, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and forward Malevy Leons, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.
The Redbirds are now 8-13 while Bradley sits at 13-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Illinois State is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Bradley's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bradley.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bradley 72 vs. Illinois State 64
- Jan 16, 2022 - Illinois State 74 vs. Bradley 65
- Feb 18, 2021 - Illinois State 88 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 20, 2021 - Illinois State 71 vs. Bradley 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bradley 74 vs. Illinois State 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Bradley 75 vs. Illinois State 63
- Feb 16, 2019 - Bradley 65 vs. Illinois State 59
- Jan 23, 2019 - Bradley 85 vs. Illinois State 68
- Feb 14, 2018 - Bradley 70 vs. Illinois State 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Illinois State 70 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - Illinois State 64 vs. Bradley 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Illinois State 69 vs. Bradley 49
- Feb 14, 2016 - Illinois State 75 vs. Bradley 60
- Jan 20, 2016 - Illinois State 55 vs. Bradley 52