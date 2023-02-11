Who's Playing

Murray State @ Bradley

Current Records: Murray State 13-12; Bradley 18-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bradley Braves are heading back home. Bradley and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver Arena. The Braves will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

Bradley had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, taking their game 79-61. Bradley can attribute much of their success to forward Malevy Leons, who had 21 points, and forward Rienk Mast, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, a victory for MSU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 92-68 defeat to the Drake Bulldogs. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of guard Rob Perry, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Racers have struggled against the spread on the road.

Bradley's win lifted them to 18-8 while Murray State's defeat dropped them down to 13-12. We'll see if Bradley can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.04

Odds

The Braves are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.