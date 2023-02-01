Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Bradley

Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-6; Bradley 15-8

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Bradley Braves are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bradley winning the first 70-62 at home and the Salukis taking the second 65-57.

SIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 72-66 to the Illinois State Redbirds. Forward Marcus Domask did his best for SIU, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 48% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Bradley was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sunday, winning 83-76. Forward Malevy Leons and guard Duke Deen were among the main playmakers for Bradley as the former had 19 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 21 points.

The Salukis are now 17-6 while the Braves sit at 15-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SIU enters the matchup with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Bradley is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bradley and Southern Illinois both have eight wins in their last 16 games.