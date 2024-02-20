An ugly melee broke out in San Antonio on Monday after Texas A&M-Commerce went on the road and defeated Incarnate Word 76-72 in overtime. The fight took place as the two teams went through the postgame handshake line, though what exactly started the incident is unclear.

Video showed players from both teams throwing punches and landing shots in a fight that started at midcourt near the scorer's table and made its way to the other side where fans were seated. One of the broadcasters said a manager's face had blood on it and another broadcaster reported a young girl in the crowd was hurt during the brawl.

Players and coaches from both teams tried to break the skirmish up before it finally ended after nearly 90 seconds.

"The Southland Conference is aware of the end-of-game situation that occurred between the Texas A&M University Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word men's basketball teams tonight," the Southland Conference said Monday night in a statement. "We will be working closely with both universities to review footage and issue an appropriate disciplinary action. Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and officials remains a top priority."

UIW and A&M-Commerce late Monday issued a joint statement apologizing for what took place.

"The University of the Incarnate Word and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs following the game on Monday night," the statement read. "There is no place in college sports for such actions. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern."

Both teams entered the game tied for last place in the Southland Conference standings before A&M-Commerce outlasted UIW in overtime.