Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Brigham Young

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Marriott Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 7-23 season, Idaho State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. BYU ended up 24-11 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Washington State Cougars 77-58.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Bengals were 52nd worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the squad coming up with only 11.2 on average (bottom 85%). The Cougars had an even harder time: they ranked 30th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the team accrued only 10.7 on average (bottom 92%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brigham Young have won both of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last eight years.