Watch Brigham Young vs. Kansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

How to watch Brigham Young vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Brigham Young (home) vs. No. 4 Kansas (away)
Current Records: Brigham Young 4-2; Kansas 4-1
What to Know
The #4 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Kansas is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Jayhawks have more to be thankful for after their game against the Chaminade Silverswords on Monday. The Jayhawks took their contest against Chaminade by a conclusive 93-63 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 35 points in Kansas' favor.
As for BYU, BYU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the UCLA Bruins 78-63. Among those leading the charge for BYU was G Jake Toolson, who had 20 points.
Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 4-1 and the Cougars to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jayhawks and the Cougars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
