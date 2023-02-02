Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-7; Brigham Young 14-10
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Marriott Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while BYU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Loyola Marymount didn't have too much trouble with the Pepperdine Waves at home on Saturday as they won 84-70. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 26 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, BYU lost 57-56 to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Saint Mary's' guard Aidan Mahaney with 0:02 left to play. Despite the loss, the Cougars got a solid performance out of guard Dallin Hall, who had 23 points.
The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Loyola Marymount didn't have too much breathing room in their game with BYU in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Marymount since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. Brigham Young 59
- Mar 04, 2022 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 59
- Feb 10, 2022 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Brigham Young 63 vs. Loyola Marymount 38
- Feb 16, 2019 - Brigham Young 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Brigham Young 67 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 01, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Jan 18, 2018 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 81
- Jan 28, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 77
- Dec 31, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Loyola Marymount 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Loyola Marymount 80