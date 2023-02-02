Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-7; Brigham Young 14-10

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Marriott Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while BYU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Loyola Marymount didn't have too much trouble with the Pepperdine Waves at home on Saturday as they won 84-70. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, BYU lost 57-56 to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Saint Mary's' guard Aidan Mahaney with 0:02 left to play. Despite the loss, the Cougars got a solid performance out of guard Dallin Hall, who had 23 points.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Loyola Marymount didn't have too much breathing room in their game with BYU in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Marymount since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Brigham Young have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Loyola Marymount.