Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Saint Mary's 18-4; Brigham Young 14-9

What to Know

The #22 Saint Mary's Gaels and the Brigham Young Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Marriott Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with BYU winning the first 52-43 at home and the Gaels taking the second 69-64.

Saint Mary's strolled past the Santa Clara Broncos with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 77-58. Four players on Saint Mary's scored in the double digits: guard Aidan Mahaney (20), center Mitchell Saxen (14), guard Logan Johnson (13), and guard Alex Ducas (13).

Meanwhile, BYU came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, falling 82-74. Brigham Young's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Rudi Williams, who had 28 points.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Saint Mary's' win lifted them to 18-4 while Brigham Young's defeat dropped them down to 14-9. In their victory, the Gaels relied heavily on Aidan Mahaney, who had 20 points. the Cougars will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Gaels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's have won ten out of their last 17 games against Brigham Young.