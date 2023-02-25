Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Brigham Young

Current Records: San Francisco 18-12; Brigham Young 16-14

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the San Francisco Dons since Jan. 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. BYU and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Dons should still be riding high after a win, while the Cougars will be looking to get back in the win column.

BYU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. Brigham Young's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Fousseyni Traore, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Portland Pilots 92-89. San Francisco got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Shabazz (30), guard Tyrell Roberts (19), guard Marcus Williams (17), and forward Toni Rocak (13). Marcus Williams' performance made up for a slower contest against the Pacific Tigers last week.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with BYU, who are 14-13-1 against the spread.

Brigham Young's loss took them down to 16-14 while San Francisco's victory pulled them up to 18-12. Khalil Shabazz will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Brigham Young's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 16 games against San Francisco.