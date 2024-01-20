Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Cornell 12-3, Brown 5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.75

What to Know

Cornell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cornell Big Red and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Cornell has not done well against Penn recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Big Red enjoyed a cozy 77-60 victory over the Quakers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Cornell did.

Meanwhile, Brown had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Crimson 74-72.

The Big Red's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 50.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Cornell's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cornell is playing on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Cornell is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cornell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brown.