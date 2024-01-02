Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Vermont 9-5, Brown 4-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Vermont last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the RedHawks.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 69-65 to the Seawolves.

The Catamounts have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont strolled past Brown in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a score of 80-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last 3 years.