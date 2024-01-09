Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Yale 9-6, Brown 4-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.44

What to Know

Yale is 9-1 against Brown since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Yale, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Yale ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 86-78 win over the Bison. With that victory, Yale brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 71-70 to the Catamounts. Brown has not had much luck with Vermont recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Yale is a solid 7-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.