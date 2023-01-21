Who's Playing

Columbia @ Brown

Current Records: Columbia 6-14; Brown 9-9

What to Know

The Columbia Lions and the Brown Bears are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Columbia and the Cornell Big Red on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 102-85 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Brown was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 81-78 to the Yale Bulldogs.

Columbia is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Columbia at 6-14 and Brown at 9-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lions have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bears are a big 12-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brown have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.