Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Brown

Current Records: New Hamp. 5-6; Brown 6-5

What to Know

The Brown Bears will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. New Hamp. should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

The game between Brown and the Michigan State Spartans last week was not a total blowout, but with Brown falling 68-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Dan Friday had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. didn't have too much trouble with the Holy Cross Crusaders at home on Monday as they won 78-60.

Brown is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bears are now 6-5 while the Wildcats sit at a mirror-image 5-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.