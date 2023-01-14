Who's Playing

Princeton @ Brown

Current Records: Princeton 12-4; Brown 8-8

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers won both of their matches against the Brown Bears last season (76-74 and 69-50) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Princeton's road trip will continue as they head to Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Brown. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tigers bagged a 75-68 victory over the Cornell Big Red on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brown was able to grind out a solid win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday, winning 77-70.

Princeton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-0-1 ATS in away games but only 7-6-1 all in all.

Princeton is now 12-4 while the Bears sit at 8-8. The Tigers are 10-1 after wins this year, Brown 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.