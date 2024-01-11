Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Binghamton 8-5, Bryant 9-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Binghamton scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Saturday. They blew past the Pacers, posting a 108-52 victory at home. With that victory, Binghamton brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bryant and UMBC couldn't quite live up to the 173.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs rang in the new year with a 81-67 victory over the Retrievers on Saturday.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 8-5 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton strolled past Bryant when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 84-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bryant and Binghamton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.