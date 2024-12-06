Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Brown 5-3, Bryant 5-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Bryant is heading back home. They will welcome the Brown Bears at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Monday, Bryant was able to grind out a solid victory over Drexel, taking the game 78-73.

Bryant relied on the efforts of Rafael Pinzon, who went 11 for 17 en route to 31 points plus two steals, and Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pinzon a new career-high in field goal percentage (64.7%). Less helpful for Bryant was Connor Withers' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Brown waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They walked away with a 60-53 win over the Catamounts. The 60-point effort marked the Bears' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Bryant's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-4. As for Brown, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Looking ahead, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Bryant is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Bryant came out on top in a nail-biter against Brown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 69-66. Does Bryant have another victory up their sleeve, or will Brown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bryant is a 4.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Brown has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bryant.