Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: UMass Lowell 16-7, Bryant 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chace Athletic Center.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Bryant entered their tilt with the Black Bears with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs walked away with a 77-72 win over the Black Bears on Thursday.

The River Hawks' defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-7. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 85-71. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.