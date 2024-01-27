Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Vermont 15-5, Bryant 13-7

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Vermont Catamounts and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chace Athletic Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Vermont comes in on six and Bryant on five.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Vermont ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 72-65 victory over the River Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs strolled past the Highlanders with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 70-55.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vermont didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Bryant in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does Bryant have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.