Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Vermont 15-5, Bryant 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Vermont Catamounts and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chace Athletic Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Vermont comes in on six and Bryant on five.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Vermont ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 72-65 victory over the River Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs strolled past the Highlanders with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 70-55.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Vermont is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-11 ATS record.

Odds

Vermont is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.