Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Vermont 9-8, Bryant 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Bryant is 0-4 against Vermont since January of 2023 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Bryant finally turned things around against Maine on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Black Bears to the tune of 81-55.

Bryant smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Maine only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Vermont waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They managed a 67-63 victory over the River Hawks.

Bryant's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for Vermont, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bryant has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant lost to Vermont at home by a decisive 65-48 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Bryant have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bryant is a 3-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 2 years.