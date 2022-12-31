Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Bryant

Current Records: Binghamton 4-9; Bryant 9-4

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Chace Athletic Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The Bryant Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while the Bearcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Binghamton's 2022 ended with an 86-70 loss against the Cornell Big Red on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Towson Tigers 69-59 last week.

Binghamton is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Binghamton's defeat took them down to 4-9 while Bryant's win pulled them up to 9-4. A win for Binghamton would reverse both their bad luck and Bryant's good luck. We'll see if Binghamton manages to pull off that tough task or if Bryant keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.