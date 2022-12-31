Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Bryant

Current Records: Binghamton 4-9; Bryant 9-4

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats' road trip will continue as they head to Chace Athletic Center at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Bryant Bulldogs. Bryant should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bearcats will be looking to right the ship.

Binghamton's 2022 ended with an 86-70 defeat against the Cornell Big Red on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs picked up a 69-59 win over the Towson Tigers last week.

Binghamton's loss took them down to 4-9 while Bryant's victory pulled them up to 9-4. We'll see if Binghamton can steal Bryant's luck or if Bryant records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.