Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Bryant
Current Records: Binghamton 4-9; Bryant 9-4
What to Know
The Binghamton Bearcats' road trip will continue as they head to Chace Athletic Center at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Bryant Bulldogs. Bryant should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bearcats will be looking to right the ship.
Binghamton's 2022 ended with an 86-70 defeat against the Cornell Big Red on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs picked up a 69-59 win over the Towson Tigers last week.
Binghamton's loss took them down to 4-9 while Bryant's victory pulled them up to 9-4. We'll see if Binghamton can steal Bryant's luck or if Bryant records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.