Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Bryant

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 5-12; Bryant 12-6

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Highlanders and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

New Jersey Tech beat the Albany Great Danes 74-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bryant beat the New Hamp. Wildcats 87-81 this past Saturday.

New Jersey Tech is now 5-12 while Bryant sits at 12-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Jersey Tech is 40th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 83.7 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.