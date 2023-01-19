Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Bryant

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 5-12; Bryant 12-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be on the road. New Jersey Tech and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Highlanders were able to grind out a solid win over the Albany Great Danes on Saturday, winning 74-67.

Meanwhile, Bryant didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New Hamp. Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 87-81 victory.

New Jersey Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought New Jersey Tech up to 5-12 and Bryant to 12-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Highlanders are stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 83.7 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.