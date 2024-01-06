Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: American 7-7, Bucknell 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

American and Bucknell are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though American has not done well against Lehigh recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles rang in the new year with a 75-66 victory over the Mountain Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for American.

Meanwhile, Bucknell finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 70-58 victory over the Crusaders on Wednesday. That 12 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.

The victory got the Eagles back to even at 7-7. As for the Bison, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-10.

American was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 64-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell and American both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.