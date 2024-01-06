Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: American 7-7, Bucknell 4-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
American and Bucknell are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though American has not done well against Lehigh recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles rang in the new year with a 75-66 victory over the Mountain Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for American.
Meanwhile, Bucknell finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 70-58 victory over the Crusaders on Wednesday. That 12 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.
The victory got the Eagles back to even at 7-7. As for the Bison, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-10.
American was able to grind out a solid victory over Bucknell in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 64-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Bucknell and American both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 28, 2023 - American 64 vs. Bucknell 59
- Feb 13, 2023 - Bucknell 73 vs. American 51
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bucknell 78 vs. American 71
- Feb 09, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2022 - American 63 vs. Bucknell 55
- Feb 28, 2021 - American 81 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - American 78 vs. Bucknell 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bucknell 64 vs. American 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Bucknell 72 vs. American 68
- Jan 15, 2020 - American 61 vs. Bucknell 60