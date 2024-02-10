Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Boston U. 9-15, Bucknell 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bucknell is heading back home. They and the Boston U. Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Bucknell will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Bucknell has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bison came out on top against the Midshipmen by a score of 80-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% better than the opposition, as Bucknell's was.

Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Raiders on Wednesday and fell 74-64. Boston U. has not had much luck with the Raiders recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Bison have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-15.

Bucknell strolled past the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 73-57. Will Bucknell repeat their success, or do the Terriers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bucknell is a 4-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.