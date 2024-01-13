Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Colgate 8-8, Bucknell 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Bucknell since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Despite being away, Colgate is looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Colgate last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-64 to the Leopards.

Meanwhile, Bucknell scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-80 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Colgate's sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate took their win against Bucknell in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 76-56. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 8.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.