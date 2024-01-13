Who's Playing
Colgate Raiders @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: Colgate 8-8, Bucknell 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
Colgate is 9-1 against Bucknell since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Despite being away, Colgate is looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
The point spread may have favored Colgate last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-64 to the Leopards.
Meanwhile, Bucknell scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-80 victory over the Mountain Hawks.
The Raiders' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Colgate's sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.
Colgate took their win against Bucknell in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 76-56. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Colgate is a big 8.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 136.5 points.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Colgate 76 vs. Bucknell 56
- Jan 14, 2023 - Colgate 71 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 03, 2022 - Colgate 96 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 02, 2022 - Colgate 83 vs. Bucknell 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 56
- Mar 10, 2021 - Colgate 105 vs. Bucknell 75
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bucknell 71 vs. Colgate 70
- Jan 20, 2020 - Colgate 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colgate 94 vs. Bucknell 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 64