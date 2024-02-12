Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Lehigh 8-15, Bucknell 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Lehigh has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.

Lehigh scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They snuck past the Leopards with a 94-90 win. The victory was all the more spectacular given Lehigh was down 21 points with 8:59 left in the first half.

Lehigh relied on the efforts of Burke Chebuhar, who scored 28 points, and Dominic Parolin, who shot 5-for-9 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that Parolin scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Keith Higgins Jr, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bucknell on Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 77-62 to the Terriers. Bucknell found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the defeat, Bucknell had strong showings from Elvin Edmonds IV, who scored 17 points along with five assists, and Jack Forrest, who scored 18 points along with two steals. Forrest didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against the Eagles last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Mountain Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-15. As for the Bison, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.

Lehigh came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 86-80. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bucknell and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.