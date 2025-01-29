Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 8-11, Bucknell 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Coming off a loss in a game the Greyhounds were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Loyola Maryland will face Bucknell after dropping another heartbreaker against Holy Cross on Saturday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. Loyola Maryland fell 70-65 to Holy Cross. The Greyhounds were up 34-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Loyola Maryland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Veljko Ilic, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jordan Stiemke was another key player, posting 15 points along with four steals and two blocks.

Even though they lost, Loyola Maryland was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Boston U. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 85-82. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bison have suffered against the Terriers since January 1, 2022.

Noah Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 11 en route to 26 points. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Bascoe, who scored 16 points plus three steals.

Loyola Maryland's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Bucknell, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-13.

Loyola Maryland might still be hurting after the devastating 68-46 loss they got from Bucknell when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Loyola Maryland was down 45-26.

Odds

Bucknell is a 4.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.