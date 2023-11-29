Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Princeton 6-0, Bucknell 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Bucknell is 0-4 against Princeton since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Bucknell Bison will be playing at home against the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Bucknell found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 73-49 to the Red Foxes. Bucknell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Princeton put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 80-66 victory over the Huskies.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Bucknell came up short against Princeton when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 82-69. Will Bucknell have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Bucknell in the last 8 years.