Who's Playing

Marist @ Bucknell

Current Records: Marist 1-4; Bucknell 4-2

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes' road trip will continue as they head to Sojka Pavilion at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Bucknell Bison. Bucknell should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Red Foxes will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Marist got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Marist and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Marist falling 70-59.

As for Bucknell, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Austin Peay Governors on Tuesday, taking their game 79-65.

The Red Foxes are now 1-4 while the Bison sit at 4-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marist has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.50% on the season. We'll see if their 14.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.