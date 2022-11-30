Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Bucknell

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 2-5; Bucknell 4-3

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Red Flash received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Bucknell this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 60-54 to the Marist Red Foxes.

The losses put St. Francis (Pa.) at 2-5 and the Bison at 4-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 49th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.50% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) and Bucknell tied in their last contest.