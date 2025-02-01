Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ball State 9-11, Buffalo 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Buffalo is 8-2 against Ball State since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

Buffalo took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Central Michigan by a score of 75-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 143.5 point over/under.

Buffalo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ben Michaels led the charge by posting 12 points plus six rebounds. Tyson Dunn was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ball State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Western Michigan by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Cardinals have suffered since March 2, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Payton Sparks, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

Buffalo's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-13. As for Ball State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Buffalo took a serious blow against Ball State when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 87-59. Can Buffalo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.