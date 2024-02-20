Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-15, Buffalo 3-22

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan is 2-8 against the Bulls since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Eastern Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Falcons recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Zips on Saturday and fell 73-62. Buffalo has struggled against the Zips recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Bulls, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-22 record this season.

While only Eastern Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Buffalo is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.