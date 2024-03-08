Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: N. Illinois 10-20, Buffalo 4-26

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies came up short against the Chippewas and fell 69-63. N. Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

N. Illinois' loss came about despite a quality game from Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. It was the first time this season that Konan Niederhauser scored 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-66 to the Bobcats. Buffalo has struggled against Ohio recently, as their contest on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sy Chatman, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Chatman didn't help Buffalo's cause all that much against Kent State back in February but the same can't be said for this match. Jonnivius Smith was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with three steals and two blocks.

The Huskies have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-26.

N. Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 9-18, while Buffalo is 11-17.

N. Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Buffalo in their previous meeting back in February, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.