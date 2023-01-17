Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Buffalo
Current Records: Bowling Green 8-9; Buffalo 8-9
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (99-88 and 112-85) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Bulls and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Buffalo came up short against the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, falling 87-78.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green lost to the Western Michigan Broncos on the road by a decisive 108-92 margin.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.5 on average. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.
