Who's Playing
Canisius @ Buffalo
Current Records: Canisius 1-3; Buffalo 2-4
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Alumni Arena at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Buffalo Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It looks like Canisius got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Cornell Big Red on Tuesday, falling 79-70.
As for Buffalo, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the George Mason Patriots on Monday. Buffalo took their game against GMU 82-74. Buffalo's forward Isaiah Adams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points. Adams hadn't helped his team much against the Howard Bison on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Canisius is now 1-3 while the Bulls sit at 2-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Buffalo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Canisius 65 vs. Buffalo 64
- Dec 18, 2019 - Buffalo 82 vs. Canisius 73
- Dec 29, 2018 - Buffalo 87 vs. Canisius 72
- Nov 11, 2017 - Buffalo 80 vs. Canisius 75
- Dec 17, 2016 - Canisius 94 vs. Buffalo 87
- Nov 28, 2015 - Buffalo 98 vs. Canisius 96