Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Buffalo

Current Records: Central Michigan 10-17; Buffalo 12-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. The Bulls and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Buffalo has to be aching after a bruising 86-66 loss to the Akron Zips this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-59.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Buffalo at 12-15 and CMU at 10-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls are 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.1 on average. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.35

Odds

The Bulls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.