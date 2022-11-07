Who's Playing
Colgate @ Buffalo
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders and the Buffalo Bulls are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Alumni Arena. Colgate went 23-12 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-60 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of .500 (19-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders were 29th best (top 8%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.40%. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked ninth in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 79.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.