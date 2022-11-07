Who's Playing

Colgate @ Buffalo

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the Buffalo Bulls are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Alumni Arena. Colgate went 23-12 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-60 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of .500 (19-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders were 29th best (top 8%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.40%. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked ninth in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 79.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.