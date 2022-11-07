Who's Playing

Colgate @ Buffalo

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the Buffalo Bulls are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Alumni Arena. Colgate went 23-12 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-60 to the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of .500 (19-11) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders were 29th best (top 8%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.40%. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked ninth in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 79.9 on average.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.