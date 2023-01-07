Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Buffalo

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-10; Buffalo 7-7

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls won both of their matches against the Northern Illinois Huskies last season (79-68 and 70-60) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Buffalo and NIU will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Buffalo proved too difficult a challenge. Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio, sneaking past 75-72. Buffalo got double-digit scores from four players: guard Curtis Jones (20), forward LaQuill Hardnett (15), forward Isaiah Adams (14), and guard Armoni Foster (12).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Huskies on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-51 beatdown courtesy of the Akron Zips. Guard Keshawn Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for NIU; Williams played for 32 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. If their 8-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Buffalo is now 7-7 while NIU sits at 4-10. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Northern Illinois.