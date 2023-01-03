Who's Playing
Ohio @ Buffalo
Current Records: Ohio 8-5; Buffalo 6-7
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Alumni Arena. Ohio should still be feeling good after a victory, while Buffalo will be looking to right the ship.
This past Friday, the Bobcats wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 win over the Chicago State Cougars.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Buffalo this past Friday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-68 to the Michigan State Spartans. Guard Armoni Foster had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Ohio is now 8-5 while the Bulls sit at 6-7. The Bobcats are 4-3 after wins this year, and Buffalo is 2-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Buffalo have won eight out of their last 15 games against Ohio.
