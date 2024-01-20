Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: DePaul 3-14, Butler 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Butler is 9-1 against DePaul since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Musketeers and fell 85-71. Butler has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Posh Alexander, who scored 21 points along with five assists and four steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jalen Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Friars, falling 100-62. DePaul has struggled against Providence recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Elijah Fisher put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Butler's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Butler barely slipped by DePaul in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 59-58. Does Butler have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Butler has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.